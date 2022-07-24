Gov't targets to limit manufacturing and import of fossil-fuelled vehicles from 2040

The Government targets to gradualy reduce and stop manufacturing, assembly, and import of fossil-fuelled vehicles from 2040, according to its latest decision approving a plan of action on green enery transition in transport sector.

By 2050, all transport means will run on electricity or green energy and green charging instrustructure for vehicles will be developed nationwide.

The approval of the plan of action is part of the Government's efforts to realize its commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glassgow, Scotland where Prime Minister pledged Viet Nam will strive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

During 2022-2030, the Government will pilot the use of electric and green energy trains on existing railway lines, targeting to use all electricified locomotives and wagons by 2050.

The country aims to use 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel and green energy for aircrafts in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier, at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow, the UK in November, 2021, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asserted that Viet Nam will take stronger measures to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Following the COP26, Viet Nam has actively embarked on realizing its commitments, according the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Relevant ministries has focused on drafting a national strategy on clime change through 2050, an action plan on transition to green energy and reduction of carbon and methane emissions, a national action plan on green growth for 2021-2030, and an action plan for reduction of methane emissions until 2030, said the ministry.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has actively reviewed the draft version of the National Power Development Plan for 2021-2030, vision to 2045. Several ministries such as the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Construction, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have introduced their action plans to implement Viet Nam's commitments at the COP26.

Last April, the Government approved the National Strategy on Environment Protection to 2030, with visions to 2050, which targets to ensure environmental security, establish and develop circular, green and low-carbon economic models, striving to reach the nation's sustainable development goals by 2030.

The strategy also focuses on protecting natural heritages, restoring ecosystems, preventing biodiversity loss, thus contributing to improving climate change adaption capacity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A number of ministries and agencies have signed agreements or memoranda of understanding with international organizations and foreign financial institutions.

The State Bank of Viet Nam said many partners such as AFD, ADB, World Bank, and HSBC expressed their wish to support Viet Nam in advancing green and sustainable development./.