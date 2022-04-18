Gov’t to keep public debt at no more than 60% GDP up to 2030

The Government plans to keep Viet Nam's public debt at no more than 60 percent of GDP through 2030, according to its latest strategy released Thursday.

Public debt volume shall be kept at no more than 60 percent of GDP up to 2030.

Central government debt is planned not to exceed 50 percent of GDP.

The Government's direct debt payment liability and national foreign debt are expected not to cross 25 percent of total state budget revenue and GDP, respectively.

The Government orders full disbursement of ODA loans under agreements signed before 2021 and new ODA loans will only be mobilized for key sectors, giving priority to pro-growth and climate, environment, education, and healthcare projects.

Foreign debt borrowed and paid by enterprises and organizations will be strictly controlled in order to ensure the nation's foreign debt not to exceed the limits capped by the National Assembly./.