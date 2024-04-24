Prime Miniter Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to submit a mechanism for direct power purchase for issuance before April 30, 2024.

Direct power purchase means a power generator and a corporate client sign an agreement under which power can be physically delivered and sold to the customer for the latter's operations.

The ministry was also tasked to submit a mechanism to encourage rooftop solar power development for self-consumption only and another mechanism for onshore and offshore gas-fired and wind power development for promulgation by the end of this month.

Pham requested the ministry to promptly submit a decree replacing Decree No. 95/2021/ND-CP and Decree No. 83/2024/ND-CP on petrol and oil trading to the Government in May this year.

The Government chief ordered the Ministry of Finance to promptly put forward the extension of payment of land rental and water surface rental, registration fees for domestically manufactured and assembled cars, next month.

The Prime Minister also tasked the ministry to take necessary measures to upgrade the stock market from frontier status to emerging status by 2025, which would help attract US$25 billion in foreign direct investment annually./.