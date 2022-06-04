(TBTCO) - Grapefruit has become the seventh Vietnamese fruit allowed to enter the U.S. market following dragon fruit, rambutan, lychee, longan, star apple, and mango, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The MARD revealed that the U.S. has recently finalized procedures to permit Vietnamese green grapefruit exports from Viet Nam.

Local competent agencies are also proactive at negotiations to be able to export more local fresh fruits to this demanding market. After grapefruits would be other fruits, including fresh coconuts.

According to the Department of Crop Production under the MARD, Viet Nam is home to 105,400ha of grapefruit growing areas, with annual output of nearly 950,000 tons.

The Viet Nam Trade Office in the U.S. assessed that the U.S. is a potential market for made-in-Viet Nam fruits with over 300 million customers with high incomes and increasing culinary trend of vegetables and fruits.

In the first four months of 2022, the U.S. remains the biggest importer of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products with nearly US$ 4.9 billion.

The six fresh fruits shipped to the U.S. yearly earned about US$ 20 million of export turnover.