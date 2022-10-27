Hanoi’s Department of Construction recently announced eight more housing projects can be owned by foreign organisations and individuals.

Illustrative image.

They include the high-rise housing project N03-T3&T4 at the Diplomatic Corps Area in Bac Tu Liem district, with the Vietnam Construction and Engineering Joint Stock Company being the investor; and the low-rise housing project in lot TT6-2 in Tay Tuu urban functional area (Xuan La Construction Investment Joint Stock Company).

Long Bien district has HH4 and HH5 high-rise apartment buildings of Khai Son City project (Khai Son JSC); and a project to build high-rise housing for sale at lot CT7, Phuc Dong ward (Long Bien Construction Investment JSC) for foreigners to own.

Foreigners can also purchase houses at land Lot CT01 Nam Thang Long Urban Area (Wonderland Real Estate JSC), and Lot CT02A of this urban area (Sunshine Sky Villa JSC) in Tay Ho district.

In Hoang Mai district, foreigners are allowed to own housing at NO-02, NO-04 apartment buildings of the low-rise housing project and the resettlement and commercial complex in Hoang Liet ward (Linh Dam Real Estate Investment Co., Ltd.).

Meanwhile, Nam Tu Liem district has a project at No.55 on K2 street, Cau Dien Ward (Hanoi Transformer Manufacturing and Electric Material JSC)./.