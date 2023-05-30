Hanoi's CPI grows 1.52% in five months

Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.52% in the first five months of 2023 compared with the same period last year, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

In May alone, Hanoi’s CPI increases 0.16% from the previous month and 0.36% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Among the 11 commodity groups, three saw price decreases, namely education (4.11%), transportation (2.03%), and post and communications (0.35%).

The other eight groups saw price increases, namely culture, entertainment, and tourism (5.26%); restaurants and food services (4.34%); drinks and tobacco (3.53%); garment, headwear, footwear (1.82%); household applications (1.41%); housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials (0.47%); medicines and healthcare services (0.36%); and other goods and services (3%).

Gold prices increased by 0.78%, while USD prices increased by 3.2% compared to the same period last year.

The export turnover in the first five months of the year was estimated at 6.8 billion USD, down 0.3% from the same period last year. Some commodity groups saw a decrease in export turnover including computers, electronic goods, and components (0.4%), textile and garment products (20.6%); wood and wood products (15.3%); and footwear and leather products (5.5%).

Some groups posted export turnover increase including machinery, equipment, and spare parts (5.8%); means of transport and spare parts (23.7%); fuel (2.4%); and agricultural products (22%). The export of phones and components reached 98 million USD, 2.2 times higher than the same period last year.

The city’s import turnover in the first five months was estimated at 14.5 billion USD, down 14% from the same period last year, of that the domestic economic sector imported 11.8 billion USD worth of goods, down 13.7%, and the foreign-invested sector imported 2.7 billion USD worth of goods, down 15%.

Groups of goods with great import value include machinery, equipment, and spare parts (2.374 trillion USD, down 2%); fuel (over 2 trillion USD, down 13.8%); computers, electronic goods, and components (915 million USD, down 28.6%); means of transport and spare parts (827 million USD, down 15.4%); iron and steel (674 million USD, down 20.4%); plastics (455 million USD, down 29.8%); metal (400 million USD, down 18.9%); and other goods (nearly 4.9 trillion, down 7.3%).

In May alone, the city’s CPI increased 0.16% from the previous month, and 0.36% year-on-year.

Eight out of the 11 commodity groups posted increased prices in May including housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials.

Meanwhile, prices of transport services decreased by 2.81% due to fuel prices being revised down on May 5 and May 11.

Prices of post and communications group decreased by 0.38% and restaurants and food services down 0.1% mostly due to falling prices of poultry, aquacultural products, seafood, and vegetables./.