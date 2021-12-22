Hanoi’s State budget collection exceeds target

As of the beginning of December, Hanoi collected over 255 trillion VND (11.12 billion VND) for the State budget, surpassing the target set by the government by 8.3 percent.

Illustrative image.

During the period, the capital’s budget expenditure was estimated at over 84.73 trillion VND. Of the sum, more than 38.88 trillion VND and nearly 45.44 trillion VND were channeled into development investment and regular spending, respectively.

According to Ha Minh Hai, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, the local business climate has been improved via the implementation of many measures to ease difficulties for investors and enterprises.

As a result, the city has so far seen the establishment of over 25,000 firms, which registered about 345 trillion VND worth of capital in total.

The city's loan balance in the year increased by 10.4 percent, with loans worth nearly 4.7 trillion VND provided for over 111,000 customers through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies' Hanoi branch./.