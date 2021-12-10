Ho Chi Minh City looks to 6-6.5 percent growth next year

Ho Chi Minh City has set the target of achieving gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth by 6 - 6.5 percent next year.

Illustrative image.

Ho Chi Minh City has set the target of achieving gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth by 6 - 6.5 percent next year.

The target was set in the city’s Resolution on 2022 socio-economic tasks which was adopted in the fourth meeting of the municipal People’s Council for the 2021 - 2026 tenure on December 9.

The Resolution also devised 19 specific targets, including services accounting for over 60 percent of the GRDP, total social investment nearly 35 percent, expenditure on science and technology above 0.75 percent; and rate of skilled workers at 86.05 percent.

The city strives to be among top five localities in terms of the Provincial Competitiveness Index and top 15 in the Public Administration Reform Index, with 95 percent of the public satisfied with the service of administrative agencies.

The municipal People’s Council adopted several key tasks and measures next year, including building a mechanism on pandemic control and warning, improving the capacity of medical system at the grassroots level, ensuring pandemic prevention and control in production, trade, services, culture and sports, among others.

Other measures also support the resumption of production and trade; economic development in industry, agriculture and services, as well as improve the quality of building urban administration and improve business environment.

The council also approved a Resolution on the city’s socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025. Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City will become a smart urban area, a modern service and industrialised city that maintains its role as an economic locomotive of the country and the southern key economic region.