Latest regulations for air passengers entering Viet Nam, applicable from next month

People entering Viet Nam from January 1, 2022 shall be required to self-isolate at place of residence for three days if they meet certain condition specified by the Ministry of Health. Latest regulations.

Illustrative image.

The above policy, adopted Thursday, is applicable to those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, and have proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test results.

These people shall be required not to leave their place of residence during the self-isolation period.

Vietnamese nationals or Vietnamese residing abroad and their spouses and children who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated shall be required to isolate themselves at home or places of residence for seven days.

They could receive free-of-charge COVID-19 vaccines during the isolation period upon their request.

Entrants shall be required to install and use the app PC-COVID to declare and monitor their health as currently regulated. For those who enter Viet Nam for diplomatic and official purposes, they are encouraged to use this app.

In case of experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, breathing difficulty, and sore throat, they should immediately report to local health authorities for help./.