Ministry of Finance requests to cut down 35 types of fees and charges

(TBTCO) - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has just issued Official Letter No. 4296/BTC-CST to ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and Government agencies on reviewing the proposal to reduce fees and charges to ease difficulties for people and businesses.

The MoF signed Official Letter No. 3610/BTC-CST dated April 14, 2023, reporting to the Prime Minister on the plan for the exemption and reduction of tax, fees, and charges in 2023, in accordance with Government Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP dated April 8, 2023, at the Government conference with localities and the regular Government meeting in March.

According to the MoF, to continue supporting cost reduction for businesses and individuals in 2023, it is proposed to continue to implement fee and charge reductions in 2023, specifically continuing to reduce the collection of approximately 35 kinds of fees and charges. The applicable period is from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Reducing various fees and charges will support businesses to overcome difficulties. Photographer: TL.

Previously, on April 17, 2023, the Government Office issued Official Letter No. 2614/VPCP-KTTH on the plan for the exemption and remission of tax, fees, and charges in 2023. Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai assigned MoF to “proactively develop circular regulating the reduction of fees and charges in accordance with the provisions of the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents, including submitting a report to the Prime Minister on the application of the shortened procedures to approve the MoF’s circular."

The duties of ministries and ministerial-level agencies are outlined in Clauses 3 and 4 of Article 20 of the Law on Fees and Charges as follows: Report on the implementation of fee and charge collection, payment, management, and use within branches, sectors under management; Propose to the Government or the MoF on the levels of collection, payment, exemption, remission, management, and use of specific kind of fees, charges within branches, sectors.

As a result, in this Official Letter, the MoF requests that ministries and ministerial-level agencies urgently evaluate the implementation of fee and charge collection, payment, management, and use within sectors and fields under their management; review and recommend the remission levels.

In particular, the impact of the proposed fee and charge remission must be evaluated, including the case of continuing to reduce fee and charge collection in the last 6 months of 2023 with the remission prescribed in Circular No. 120/2021/TT-BTC dated December 24, 2021 of the MoF regulating the collection of some fees and charges to support and remove difficulties for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic within sectors and branches under management.

On that basis, Ministries and branches shall send to the MoF as well as coordinate with the MoF in promulgating circulars according to regulations./.