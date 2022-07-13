MoIT’s e-invoice solution system allowed to provide services

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that its e-invoice solution system is allowed by the Ministry of Finance’s General Department of Taxation (GDT) to provide services at the address hoadonct.gov.vn.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade's e-invoice solution system.

According to a circular issued by the Finance Ministry, all enterprises, business households and individuals, except several special cases, must use e-invoices instead of paper invoices starting from July 1.

Le Duc Anh, Director of the Centre for Informatics and Digital Technology under the MoIT’s Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy – the operator of the system, said that the implementation of the system will contribute to promoting the application of e-invoices in e-commerce and online public services, thus creating an equal, transparent and favourable business environment for people and enterprises.

Together with the Vietnam Electronic Contract Development Axis that the ministry announced in June, the e-invoice system will help businesses in the industry and trade sector have more solutions and motivation for effective digital transformation in accordance with the Government’s policy, he added.

To date, over 90 units, including the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy, have got the GDT’s greenlight to provide e-invoice solutions./.