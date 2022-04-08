Ninteen foreign countries recognize Viet Nam’s vaccine passport

(TBTCO) - Iran and Malaysia became the latest countries to have accepted Viet Nam’s vaccine passport, said Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Ms. Hang made the annoucement at a regular press briefing of the Foreign Ministry on April 7 in Ha Noi.

Earlier, 17 countries recognized Viet Nam's vaccine passport: Australia, Belarus, Cambodia, Egypt, India, Japan, Maldives, New Zealand, Palestine, the Philippines, Saint Lucia, Singapore, the RoK, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.

Pham also said that Viet Nam will begin issuing vaccine passport starting April 15.

The ministry will continue working with other countries on mutual recognition of vaccine passports, she added.

Viet Nam unilaterally accepts vaccination in 79 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese Government decided to fully reopen tourism, resumed pre-pandemic visa exemptions, visa issuance and lifted mandatory quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals from March 15./.