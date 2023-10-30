October CPI increases 0.08%: GSO

Increased education fees and rice prices are blamed for the CPI rise. Meanwhile, core inflation in
|October CPI increases 0.08%
the month rose 4.38% compared to the same period last year.
According to the GSO, nine of the 11 groups of goods and services saw price hikes including education services (up 2.25%), housing and building materials (0.27%), water ( 0.48%), house repairing services (0.29%), drinks and tobacco (0.15%), restaurants and food services ( 0.06%), and household appliance (0.03%).
Meanwhile, telecommunications and transportation saw a drop of 0.11% and 1.51% respectively.
The GSO pointed out that core inflation in October increased by 0.09% over the previous month, up 3.43% over the same period last year. On average, in the first ten months of 2023, core inflation increased by 4.38% compared to the same period in 2022, higher than the general average CPI increase of 3.2%.
The main reason is that the average domestic petrol price in the ten months of 2023 decreased by 13.24% over the same period last year, and gas prices decreased by 8.55%./.