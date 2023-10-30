October CPI increases 0.08%: GSO

The consumer price index (CPI) in October increased 0.08% from the last month and 3.59% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on October 29.

Increased education fees and rice prices are blamed for the CPI rise. Meanwhile, core inflation in

October CPI increases 0.08%

the month rose 4.38% compared to the same period last year.

According to the GSO, nine of the 11 groups of goods and services saw price hikes including education services (up 2.25%), housing and building materials (0.27%), water ( 0.48%), house repairing services (0.29%), drinks and tobacco (0.15%), restaurants and food services ( 0.06%), and household appliance (0.03%).

Meanwhile, telecommunications and transportation saw a drop of 0.11% and 1.51% respectively.

The GSO pointed out that core inflation in October increased by 0.09% over the previous month, up 3.43% over the same period last year. On average, in the first ten months of 2023, core inflation increased by 4.38% compared to the same period in 2022, higher than the general average CPI increase of 3.2%.

The main reason is that the average domestic petrol price in the ten months of 2023 decreased by 13.24% over the same period last year, and gas prices decreased by 8.55%./.