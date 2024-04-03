PM pushes for faster progress of 500kW circuit-3 transmission line

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with ministries, agencies, localities and units on April 1 to review the progress of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line linking Quang Trach in the central province of Quang Binh and Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: NDO)

The nearly 519km-long line has an investment capital of over 22.35 trillion VND (929 million USD), comprising four sections, including Quang Trach - Quynh Luu, Quynh Luu - Thanh Hoa, Thanh Hoa - Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant, and Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant - Pho Noi.

Construction of the transmission line began in October 2023 for some sections and January 2024 for others, with a goal of completion and operation in June 2024.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh hailed ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Industry and Trade, for their active role in regularly overseeing and accelerating the project.

They were asked to continue working closely together to overcome any hurdles and maintain the project's schedule.

The PM directed relevant authorities to finalise compensation policies for affected residents by April 10. He also set deadlines for substantial completion of project items by June 20 and full operation no later than June 30./.