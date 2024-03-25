Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Tien Giang to transform itself into an industrial and service-oriented province, acting as an economic growth pole of the Mekong Delta.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

At a conference on March 24 announcing the province’s master planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, PM Chinh said focus should be placed on pooling all legitimate resources to leverage existing growth drivers such as exports, investment and consumption while making breakthroughs in new growth engines, including digital transformation, green transition; circular, sharing and knowledge-based economy, and climate change mitigation.

He called for improving workforce quality, ensuring social welfare, and strengthening regional, inter-regional and international connectivity through better transport links and closer integration of production and supply chains.

Attention must be paid to accelerating the construction of comprehensive, strategic, synchronous and inclusive infrastructure in the fields of transport, healthcare, education and social welfare; fostering the development of processing and manufacturing industries, especially in agricultural products with competitive advantages; promoting the application of sci-tech and innovation in production and trade, thus improving livelihoods for residents, he said.

Recognising the global push towards digital transformation and green economy, he urged Tien Giang to align its development model with these trends.

Ministries and agencies were assigned to promptly and effectively deal with proposals put forward by the province, its residents and businesses, and come up with solutions to improve the local business environment and help firms save costs.

The event also witnessed the provincial authorities granting in-principle approvals, investment certificates for 14 projects worth nearly 17 trillion VND (708 million USD), and investment feasibility approvals for 10 other projects totaling nearly 37 trillion VND.

A portfolio of 40 projects calling for investment was also announced, encompassing urban and residential development, trade, services, tourism, industry, healthcare infrastructure, education, culture, environment and agriculture, with a total capital of nearly 53 trillion VND.

According to the master planning scheme approved by the PM, Tien Giang will basically transform itself into a well-developed industrial hub boasting a modern and interconnected infrastructure system by 2030. Key areas focusing on industry, tourism, marine economy and urban development are envisioned to become economic powerhouses.

Tien Giang is also positioned to become a critical link connecting the Mekong Delta with Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region. The planning scheme anticipates a shift in the province's economic structure, with the industry and construction sector projected to contribute 41.5-43.5% of the gross regional domestic product (GRDP), services 29.5-30%, and agro-forestry-fishery 21.5-23.5%. The urbanisation rate is expected to reach 45-47%./.