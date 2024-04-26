The retail prices of petrol were adjusted down from 3pm on April 25 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices decrease slightly on April 25 (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the retail price of RON95 fuel was cut by 320 VND to 24,910 VND (0.98 USD) per litre, while that of E5 RON92 fell by 310 VND to 23,910 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and kerosene both dropped by 730 VND to 20,710 VND and 20,680 VND per litre, respectively.

Mazut is now sold at 17,400 VND per kg, 200 VND higher than the previous adjustment.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund./.