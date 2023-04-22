Quanta group pours 120 million USD into computer manufacturing project in Nam Dinh

The People’s Committee of Nam Dinh province and Quanta Computer Inc. of Taiwan (China) signed on April 21 an agreement to develop a large-scale computer production project at My Thuan Industrial Park in My Loc district.

At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Nam Dinh provincial People's Committee Pham Dinh Nghi said that this is the first project of Quanta in Vietnam and also the first investment project in My Thuan Industrial Park which has a favourable position in connecting transport and logistics infrastructure.

He suggested Dai Phong JSC, an investor of the park’s infrastructure, mobilise resources to complete infrastructure and related procedures so that the project will be carried out soon.

Nghi pledged to create the most favourable conditions and accompany investors in dealing with issues related to legal procedures in the construction and operation of the project.

Quanta wishes to invest in a computer production project with a total investment of 120 million USD and establish an export processing enterprise to implement the project in My Thuan Industrial Park, said the group's representative./.