Quanta Group invests USD120 million to produce computers in Vietnam

The Nam Dinh Provincial People's Committee has just signed an agreement to develop a computer manufacturing project with Quanta Group in My Thuan Industrial Park, My Loc district.

Quanta Group in Vietnam and Quanta's 9th factory worldwide (Photo: congthuong.vn)

This will be the first project of Quanta Group in Vietnam and the 9th factory of Quanta worldwide.

Mr. Huang Chen-Tang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quanta Overseas, said that after a survey to assess the current status and development potential in a number of provinces across the country, specifically in the field of computer manufacturing, the group chose My Thuan Industrial Park as the project development site.

Quanta's representative also suggested that the province continue to create conditions and support to accelerate the project progress and ensure quality, and soon put the project into operation.

On the side of Nam Dinh province, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Pham Dinh Nghi affirmed his commitment to investors to create all the most favorable conditions and accompany investors in solving difficulties and problems related to legal procedures during the construction, exploitation and operation of the project.

Quanta Group, established in 1988, is currently among the world's top 500 enterprises and is also one of the world's leading laptop manufacturers. Quanta's customers are all famous names in the world of technology such as Apple, Dell, Toshiba, Amazon, HP, Cisco, Lenovo, LG and Fujitsu.

Quanta has 8 large manufacturing factories located worldwide, including in China, the US, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Thailand, with total revenue of over USD40 billion per year./.