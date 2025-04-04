Localities strive to achieve double-digit growth

The provinces of Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, and Thai Binh have set a target of double-digit growth in 2025, contributing to the realisation of the national growth target of 8% or more. Right from the beginning of the year, the provinces have promoted the spirit of solidarity, self-reliance, and resolutely implementing many solutions, aiming to focus on promoting the advantages of each locality.

Positive results from the first months of the year

In 2025, Ninh Binh province aims for a growth rate of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of 12%, 3.44% higher than in 2024; GRDP per capita is expected to reach 105 million VND/person. These are “ambitious” targets, demonstrating Ninh Binh’s determination to make a breakthrough in economic development.

Chairman of Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee Pham Quang Ngoc said: The province has proactively developed growth scenarios for each quarter. Right after the Lunar New Year holiday, the province organised three inspection teams to encourage early spring production in localities. At the same time, four working groups were established, headed by leaders of the Provincial People’s Committee, to review and remove difficulties and obstacles for sectors, localities, and enterprises.

As a result, in the first two months of the year, the industrial production value (at 2010 comparative prices) reached over 16.2 trillion VND, up 10.9% over the same period in 2024. Trade and service activities were vibrant, especially in the tourism and accommodation services sectors. The number of tourists was estimated at 3.2 million (up 18.5% over the same period in 2024), tourism revenue was estimated at more than 3.11 trillion VND, up 31.4%.

In Nam Dinh province, according to Tran Anh Dung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, the Nam Dinh Provincial Party Committee has issued an action programme, the Provincial People’s Committee has issued a Plan setting a target of GRDP growth of 10.5% or more in 2025. The province is determined to make a strong breakthrough and accelerate the implementation of key and focal tasks.

Economic indicators in the first two months of the year achieved positive results: Industrial production increased by 17.69%; total retail sales of goods and service revenue were estimated at over 14.6 trillion VND, up 14.7%; export turnover of goods was estimated at 692.7 million USD, up 26.3%... Notably, investment promotion and attraction recorded 20 newly licensed projects and increased capital, with total registered capital reaching 8.3 billion VND and 36.1 million USD (a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024).

Ha Nam province set 16 main socio-economic targets, of which GRDP will increase by 10.45%; GRDP per capita will reach 122.6 million VND/person. The province strives to collect an estimated over 25.86 trillion in state budget revenue by the end of 2025; total social investment capital in the area is expected to reach 48. trillion VND, an increase of 5.3% compared to 2024 and accounting for 43.4% of GRDP...

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Nam province Truong Quoc Huy said the province has proposed 10 groups of tasks and main solutions to direct and manage the socio-economic development plan in 2025. As a result, in the first two months of 2025, the Industrial Development Index (IIP) was estimated to increase by 14% over the same period in 2024, of which the processing and manufacturing industry increased by 14.5% and 17/26 secondary industries had an increased production index compared to the same period in 2024.

In Thai Binh province, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than shared that the locality has set an economic growth target of 10.5% or more in 2025. Right from the beginning of the year, the Standing Committee of the Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee issued a Directive on focusing on drastically and effectively implementing key political tasks, striving for double-digit economic growth and completing at the best level the targets of the Resolution of the 20th Provincial Party Congress, 2020-2025 tenure; requesting districts and cities to adjust economic growth targets; review the level of completion of targets, identify targets with room for improvement, develop appropriate programs, plans, projects, and tasks for implementation, striving with the highest political determination and greatest efforts.

According to statistics, the Industrial Production Index (IIP) of Thai Binh province in the first two months of the year increased by 14.18% over the same period in 2024; industrial production value is estimated at 17,979 billion VND, up 16.92% over the same period. The province has approved and adjusted investment policies for 33 projects with a total newly registered capital and an increase of over 2.97 trillion VND, of which foreign investment capital reached 103.37 million USD.

Confident, steadfast, determined to achieve growth targets

The provinces are resolutely and effectively implementing the policy of streamlining and arranging the apparatus of agencies and organisations in the direction of “streamlining-lean-strong-efficient-effective”; urgently completing legal documents stipulating the functions, tasks, powers, and apparatus of agencies and units after the arrangement and streamlining.

It is also necessary to promote decentralisation, delegation of power, promote proactiveness, creativity, self-reliance, self-reliance and accountability of all levels, especially leaders; strengthen administrative discipline and order; overcome the situation of avoidance, shirking and fear of responsibility. In addition, localities also focus on cutting and simplifying administrative procedures and business regulations to facilitate people and businesses.

According to Chairman of Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee Pham Quang Ngoc, the 12% growth target is the result of a thorough preparation process of the province. Ninh Binh has the potential, advantages and resources to make a breakthrough in growth. The foundation for achieving this goal is multi-value industrial products and sustainable development.

The important thing is to effectively implement policies and solutions, creating a favourable environment for businesses and people to develop production and business. The province requires all levels and sectors to closely follow the growth scenario, properly and promptly resolve arising issues, especially in the disbursement of public investment capital, development of transport infrastructure, construction, and improvement of the investment and business environment.

The province has focused on supporting key manufacturing enterprises such as: Automobile assembly, production of auxiliary components for the automobile industry, camera modules, electronic components, cement-clanker... In addition, it is necessary to speed up the progress of investment projects, put them into operation soon to promote economic growth.

The province has also focused on developing and improving the quality of key service industries, especially food and beverage services, accommodation, and tourism; diversifying products, meeting the needs of tourists, creating new momentum to strongly attract international and domestic tourists. Identifying public investment as an important lever to stimulate the economy, Nam Dinh province aims to disburse more than 12.14 trillion in public investment capital in 2025.

In 2024, Ha Nam province’s GRDP increased by 10.93% compared to 2023, ranking second in the Red River Delta region. This is an important foundation and driving force for Ha Nam to accelerate and make a breakthrough in 2025. The province has required all levels, sectors, localities and units to focus on leading and directing the implementation of 10 main groups of tasks and solutions.

In particular, it has also mobilised and effectively used resources for development investment; speeded up the progress of compensation, site clearance, creating clean land funds to hand over to investors to implement projects. The province has speeded up the construction progress and disbursement of regional transport projects and projects with large capital allocations. In the field of industrial development, the province has also focused on developing the Ha Nam High-Tech Park to create new growth momentum.

To implement the growth scenario of 10.5% or more, Thai Binh province encourages the development of all types of enterprises, forms of production and business organisation; promotes start-ups and innovation.

The locality will allocate resources with focus and key points, taking public investment as the lead, activating social investment and promoting public-private partnership; creating maximum conditions for projects to be implemented on schedule. In addition, the province is also determined to cut and transfer capital plans of slow-progressing projects to supplement capital for projects with good disbursement progress.

Nguyen Khac Than, Secretary of Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee, stated that to accelerate the breakthrough in 2025 and the following years, there must be strong changes and movements; there must be unity in goals, change in thinking and action, innovate methods and ways of doing things, and promote advantages./.