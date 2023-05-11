|Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on May 11
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,452 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued increasing.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,315 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,615 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of May 10.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,270 VND/USD (buying) and 23,640 VND/USD (selling)./.