Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on May 11

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,632 VND/USD on May 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,452 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued increasing.

At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,315 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,615 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of May 10.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,270 VND/USD (buying) and 23,640 VND/USD (selling)./.