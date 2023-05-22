The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,684 VND/USD on May 22, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 19).

Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rateapplicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,868 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,500 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks showed slight fluctuations.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,630 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of May 19.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,305 VND/USD (buying) and 23,605 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from May 15-19, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend and ended the week up 32 VND./.