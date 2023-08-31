Reference exchange rate down 1 VND

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,977 VND/USD on August 31, down 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,175 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,778 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates decreased.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,930 VND/USD (buying) and 24,300 VND/USD (selling), both down 15 VND from the end of August 30.

BIDV also cut both rates by 25 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,975 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,275 VND/USD./.