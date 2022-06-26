Toll stations nationwide must equipped with ETC system before July 31

(TBTCO) - The Government has demanded all all toll statations nationwide must be equipped with electronic toll collection (ETC) system prior July 31.

Over 80% of highways apply ETC

There are now 157 toll stations with 915 gates across Viet Nam, said Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho.

Of the above stations, the Prime Minister had decided to allow 16 stations with 98 lanes to delay the installation of the ETC system or do not have to install the ETC system due to several reasons, Le said.

Among the remaining 141 stations (817 lanes), the ECT system has been equipped in 113 stations with 603 lanes, accounting for 73.8 percent, he added.

This means that 214 lanes need to be installed with the ETC system before July 31.