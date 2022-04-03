Top 10 prestigious real estate companies in 2022 announced

The Vietnam Report JSC has announced the top 10 prestigious real estate companies this year.

The real estate industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.

The top 10 reputable companies in the real estate industry are evaluated and ranked based on key criteria such as financial capacity shown in the latest financial statements, media reputation and survey results in February and March this year.

Vu Dang Vinh, general director of Vietnam Report, said that after the real estate market fell to the bottom in 2012, business activities of the industry in Vietnam gradually regained stability, having seven consecutive years of growth.

During the fourth outbreak of COVID-19, the growth of the real estate business was negative; up to 26 per cent of real estate businesses had to stop operating for a definite period last year.

However, the difficulties created by the pandemic have shown the strong adaptability, creativity and persistence of many real estate businesses, all highlights for investors. Many real estate businesses have experienced two to three-digit percentage growth in revenue.

Assessing the prospect of the real estate market this year, Vinh said that according to the survey results, experts and businesses in the industry believe that the real estate industry has developed along with the growth of economic recovery.

The world real estate market is forecast to make a quick recovery, contributing to boosting the Vietnamese real estate market this year with a brighter, more positive outlook compared to last year. It will gradually return to the pre-pandemic trajectory./.