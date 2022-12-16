(TBTCO) - Vietnam Report Joint Stocks Company on December 14 announced the top 10 reputable animal feed companies in Vietnam in 2022.

Data from the General Statistics Office show that in the first 11 months of 2022, corn imports were more than 8.4 million tonnes, worth nearly 2.9 billion USD, up 8.5% over the same period last year.

They are the CP Livestock Joint Stock Company (CP Vietnam), De Heus Vietnam, CJ Vina Agri Co., Ltd., Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation, Vietnam-France Animal Cattle Feed Joint Stock Company, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd., Mavin Group, Dabaco Group, Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd., and Hong Ha Nutrition Joint Stock Company.

The companies are selected based on three major criteria of financial capacity, traditional reputation, and results of a survey that the Vietnam Report conducted in October and November 2022.

Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said that with abundant raw material sources, Vietnam has the potential to develop the animal feed industry.

According to statistics, the total demand for refined feed for the whole livestock industry in Vietnam is about 33 million tonnes per year, while the domestic supply is only about 13 million tonnes.

According to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Customs, in the first 11 months of 2022, the import value of animal feed and raw materials reached over 5 billion USD, up 11.5% over the same period in 2021.

Vietnam’s largest animal feed supplier is Argentina (29.8%), followed by Brazil (20.2%) and the US (12.8%).

As Vietnam’s animal feed industry still heavily relies on imports, recent fluctuations in the international market have significantly affected its domestic industry./.