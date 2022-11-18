(TBTCO) - Vietnam pocketed 890 million USD from exporting tuna in the first 10 months of this year – the highest-ever figure, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Tuna (Photo: VNA)

VASEP said that amid rising inflation, European importers tend to increase their import of raw tuna from sources with competitive prices and customs advantages. Therefore, it forecast that Vietnam's tuna export to the EU in the last months of the year will continue to climb compared to the same period in 2021.

In addition, tuna export is forecast to continue growing in some other important markets such as the Middle East, Japan.

Le Hang, Deputy Director of VASEP.PRO Centre, said that by the end of this year, the turnover will hit the 1 billion USD mark for the first time.

Impressive growth was also recorded in the export of squid and octopus, as the value reached 625 million USD in the January-October period, up 32% year-on-year, and higher than the 602 million USD of 2021.

The turnover is predicted to surpass the 700 million USD mark for the first time, at around 734 million USD./.