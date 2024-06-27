Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and U.S. Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez co-chaired the first Viet Nam-US Economic Dialogue in Washington D.C., on June 25.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (front, second from left) and other members of the Vietnamese delegation at the dialogue. Photo: VNA

The event is of significant importance to the promotion of cooperation between the two countries, especially in economy, trade, and investment.

At the dialogue, the two sides sought specific measures to beef up bilateral partnership in five key areas, namely semiconductor technology ecosystem building; energy and key minerals; business environment; high quality investment attraction, strategic export control; and key information technology infrastructure and network security.

Specific outcomes were generated at the dialogue, especially those in the field of semiconductor ecosystem. The two sides agreed on a number of detail measures to be taken in this field.

The dialogue also created a premise to expand cooperation between the two countries in other fields, and they concurred to hold the second Viet Nam-US Economic Dialogue in Ha Noi in 2025.

Within the framework of his U.S. trip, Nguyen had working sessions with local leading technology firms on innovation, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence./.