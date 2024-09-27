Viet Nam among WB’s particularly crucial partners: WB President

Viet Nam is one of the World Bank (WB)’s particularly crucial partners, noted WB President Ajay Banga during his meeting with General Secretary and President To Lam in New York on September 25.

General Secretary and President To Lam (R) meets World Bank President Ajay Banga, New York, September 25, 2024 - Photo: VNA

Ajay Banga expressed his impression on Viet Nam's development over the past two decades, especially the nation's continuous improvement of its position and role in the global supply chain.

He proposed both sides continue stepping up collaboration to upgrade infrastructure system such as waterway, road and railway, especially in the Mekong region.

The WB leader emphasized the need to promote sustainable energy transition and the country's success in low-emission rice farming.

To Lam, for his part, hailed the WB's role in promoting poverty reduction and addressing global challenges.

He welcomed the international institution's strategic vision "To create a world free of poverty–on a livable planet", adding that it is a foundation to open up new development cooperation programs, focusing on sustainable development and green transition.

Viet Nam always prioritizes strengthening and consolidating relations with the WB, proposing both sides develop a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF), underlined To Lam.

The top Vietnamese leader urged the international lender to continue its assistance for Viet Nam to implement potential, key and breakthrough projects in association with renewing the growth model, restructuring the economy, promoting energy transition and climate change adaption, and improving the economy's resilience to fluctuations, risks, and unpredictable changes in the international environment.

To Lam expressed his belief that under the leadership of the President, the WB will continue to effectively support developing countries in realizing sustainable development goals./.