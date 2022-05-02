Viet Nam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022

Viet Nam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance on April 28.

Accordingly, Viet Nam made good improvement in the categories of income equality and investment attraction, up 33 and 18 places annually to be in the 42nd and 39th positions, respectively.

The country also performed well in satisfaction with public services (at 15th place) and gender equality (27th).

Meanwhile, its strong performance in the Attractive Marketplace (34th) and Helping People Rise (43rd) indicators reflected the Vietnamese Government's focus on advancing the national economy and ensuring a more just society.

By using more than 50 publicly available global data sources, the CGGI, first released last year, measures the capabilities and effectiveness of governments in 104 countries, covering close to 90 percent of the world population.

This year's index specifically highlighted the importance of the rule of law, intellectual property rights, and corruption combat, while assessing the impact of governance capacity on a country's ability to respond to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic/VNA./.