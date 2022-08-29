Viet Nam puts US$2.8 billion thermal power plant into operation

A ceremony was held in Thanh Hoa province on Sunday to mark the inauguration of US$2.8 billion Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant.

The plant, built under "build-operation-transfer", is expected to contribute around 7-8 kWh to the national grid each year without causing environmental impacts thanks to its supercritical technology that allows the efficient combustion of coals and low gas emissions.

Nghi Son 2 Power LTD (NS2PC) began construction of the plant in July 2018 and launched the first generator in January 2022 and the secon in July.

NS2PC, owned by three shareholders of Marubeni Corporation (40 per cent), Korea Electric Power Corporation (50 per cent) and Tohoku Electric Power Company (10 per cent), will operate the plant in 25 years before transfering it to the Electricty of Viet Nam (EVN).

Viet Nam will stop building new coal-fired power plants from 2030 as part of its roadmap to realize commitments at the COP26, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An while addressing the ASEAN High-level Policy Dialogue on Coal on August 11.

Viet Nam also aims to reduce the capacity of coal-fired power plants to 13.2 percent of the country's total power capacity by 2045 from the current 32 percent, Dang added.

By end of last year, the nation's total installed capacity of power plants reached over 78,120 MW, the highest among ASEAN Member States.

According to the National Power Development Plan VIII currently being developed, coal-fired power output is expected to reach 37,476 MW, accounting for 25.7 percent of the total power capacity in the country.