Viet Nam's premium rice penetrates into Japanese market

Viet Nam’s best rice ST25 has been exported to Japan for distribution in retail supermarkets.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (left) and President of Tokyo Financial Group at the event to promote Viet Nam's ST25 rice.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam praised the joint endeavor of the Kiraboshi Bank and Tan Long group to bring made-in-Viet Nam rice to Japan, a market demanding high-quality products.

So far, Vietnamese rice has been available in 100 foreign markets. However, this is the first time that Viet Nam’s ST25 rice is present in the Japanese market. The export of ST25 rice to the Japanese market is a proof that Viet Nam has not only exported a lot of rice, but also can export the rice that meets the very high standards of the Japanese market.

On this occasion, the Ambassador expressed his hope that Japanese consumers will welcome ST25 rice and more Vietnamese rice products will successfully enter this market.

Ambassador Vu Hong Nam said that in order to bring ST25 rice to the Japanese market, the group has to pass over 600 strict technical standards and meet Japanese consumers’ requirements.

Statistics of Japan Customs showed that in 2021, Viet Nam’s rice export turnover to Japan valued ¥ 48.7 million, an increase of 73 percent compared to 2020, occupying only 0.09 percent of the total Japan’s rice imports.

In 2019, Vietnamese ST25 rice was recognised as the world’s best type of rice. Since 2021, it has been widely sold in the Vietnamese market and has made inroads into several demanding markets, such as Sweden and Germany./.