Vietnam’s Finance Ministry will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to operate effectively and sustainably in the country, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said on January 10 when meeting Samsung Electronics President and Chief Financial Officer Park Hark-kyu. Vietnam’s Finance Ministry will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to operate effectively and sustainably in the country, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said on January 10 when meeting Samsung Electronics President and Chief Financial Officer Park Hark-kyu.