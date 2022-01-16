Vietnam expects to have 28 airports, including 14 international ones, by 2030, according a draft master plan on developing airports nationwide for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision until 2050.

Vietnam expects to have 28 airports by 2030.

Vietnam expects to have 28 airports, including 14 international ones, by 2030, according a draft master plan on developing airports nationwide for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision until 2050.

Under the plan, which has been submitted to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for approval, the airports will serve about 275.9 million passengers and handle some 4.1 million tonnes of cargo a year.

The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investments in some major airports like Noi Bai in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City, upgrade and effectively utilise the present 22 airports and build six others, namely Long Thanh, Na San, Lai Chau, Sa Pa, Quang Ninh and Phan Thiet.

By 2050, the number of airports nationwide is expected to increase to 31, including 14 international ones.

PM Chinh asked the Ministry of Transport review the planning of Da Nang and Chu Lai airports to avoid the wastefulness of resources, and soon complete the planning scheme for approval./.