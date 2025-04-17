Vietnam innovation, private capital summit slated for this month

The VIPC Summit is the new name for the Vietnam Venture Summit, launched in 2019, marking a strategic upgrade in both scale and scope of the event.

NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy speaking at an event announcing the summit’s agenda on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital (VIPC) Summit 2025 is slated to take place in Hanoi on April 24, under the theme of “Igniting innovation, unlocking capital: Vietnam's era of national rise.”

The event is co-organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, the Vietnam Private Capital Agency (VPCA), Golden Gate Ventures, and Do Ventures.

Speaking at an event announcing the summit’s agenda on April 15, NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy highlighted the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on making breakthroughs in science - technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, which requests attracting and efficiently utilising every resource, especially private investment, for the tasks.

As Vietnam is on the threshold of a new era – that of the nation's rise as stated by Party General Secretary To Lam, NIC will continue to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to implement the Government’s tasks of promoting innovation, unlocking private capital, and developing a complete and efficient innovation ecosystem to enhance national competitiveness, helping Vietnam achieve a growth rate of over 8% in 2025 and reach double-digit growth in the following years, Huy said.

The VIPC Summit 2025 will feature discussions about the country’s vision, policies, and strategic orientations on innovation and private capital mobilisation. It will also include in-depth roundtables with business leaders, investors, and international experts on topics such as scaling up startups, fundraising, measures for promoting IPOs and M&As, and effective divestment solutions. Additionally, investor networking will form part of the event.

A key highlight will be the launch of the 2025 innovation and technology investment report.

The event is expected to welcome senior government officials, ministry leaders, representatives from international organisations, major investment funds, and global financial institutions such as CDH Investments, Partech Ventures, Temasek, Do Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures, Vina Capital, and Mekong Capital.

Vinnie Lauria, VPCA board member and founding partner of Golden Gate Ventures, said the VIPC Summit 2025 will be the largest event ever hosted by the firm. Over 1,000 delegates are anticipated, including over 200 investors from across Asia, the Gulf region, and Europe. Representatives from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Manulife, Nasdaq, and Silicon Valley’s Partech Ventures have confirmed their participation.

The VIPC Summit is the new name for the Vietnam Venture Summit, launched in 2019, marking a strategic upgrade in both scale and scope of the event./.