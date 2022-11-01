Vietnam’s outbound investment, including both newly-registered and adjusted capital, exceeded 450 million USD in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to nearly 70% of the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Vietnam invests over 450 million USD overseas in 10 months.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, there were 90 new projects valued at over 390.1 million USD, a 1.8-fold rise year-on-year, with the most notable invested by VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company in the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, each worth more than 34.68 million USD.

Meanwhile, 19 projects registered to increase their investment capital by over 61.9 million USD, equivalent to 14.5% of the amount in the corresponding time last year.

Vietnamese investors poured capital into 14 sectors, mainly processing and manufacturing with 224 million USD; real estate, 42.8 million USD; and mining, wholesale and retail.

Among the 25 countries and territories where Vietnamese investors are operating, Singapore took the lead with 20 projects and combined capital of nearly 75.3 million USD. It was followed by Laos, the US, Germany and the Netherlands.

As of October 20, Vietnam counted 1,594 overseas valid projects worth over 21.68 billion USD, mainly specialising in mining (32.1%) and agro-forestry-fishery (15.9%).

Laos, Cambodia and Venezuela received the most Vietnamese investment capital, the ministry said.

The ministry also said foreign capital inflows fell whereas disbursed capital rose in the first 10 months of 2022.

The total newly-registered capital, adjusted capital, and capital contribution and share purchase stood at 22.46 billion USD in the January-October period, down 5.4% year-on-year.

Specifically, 1,570 projects were granted investment registration certificates during the period, with total registered capital of 9.93 billion USD, down 23.7% from last year.

One bright spot was disbursed capital, which topped 17.45 billion USD in the first ten months of the year, 15.2% higher than the same period last year. It was expected to hit 22 billion USD by the year-end.

Adjusted capital, as a single item itself, reached over 8.74 billion USD, up 23.3% year-on-year. Roughly 880 projects registered for capital adjustment during the ten-month period.

There were 2,997 capital contributions and share purchases by late October, equivalent to 3.97 billion USD. The figure was 4.5% higher than that in 2021./.