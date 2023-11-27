Vietnam M&A Forum 2023 to be held in HCM City

The Vietnam M&A Forum 2023, themed “Thriving Together”, will be organised by Bao dau tu (Investment review) in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.

The forum, the 15th of its kind, draw the participation of more than 500 experts and enterprises, who will discuss M&A opportunities, and share excellent M&A strategies.

It will feature an awards ceremony to honour companies with robust M&A strategies and most outstanding advisory firms in the past 15 years, and an announcement of an in-depth report on the M&A market in Vietnam during 2009-2023.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet and discuss with businesses from Singapore through the VBEX Connect Business Matching Programme.

At the Global M&A Partners Conference held in the southern economic hub last week, experts said enterprises from the US and the EU are funneling new capital into Vietnam, with the local M&A market expected to maintain its attractiveness despite its relatively modest scale.

Ivan Alver, Co-chairman of GMAP, said he believes that Vietnam's strengths lie in its stable political environment, abundant and skilled labour force, and competitive labour costs. As a result, multinationals are choosing the Southeast Asian country as a destination to implement their supply chain diversification strategies.

In addition to the prospect of becoming a manufacturing hub in the region, Vietnam also promises to be a consumer market with an increasing middle-class population. European and American investors will have to invest more to penetrate this market, said Alver.

Arnaud Ginolin, deputy general director of Boston Consulting Group Vietnam, shared that although electronic manufacturing companies in Vietnam mainly focus on outsourcing activities, the country, with its current advantages, can certainly rise in the value chain of the semiconductor industry./.