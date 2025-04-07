Vietnam provides updates on rules of origin at WTO

Through Hien’s remarks, WTO members appreciated Vietnam’s proactive and responsible role in promoting cooperation among member states and enhancing transparency in meeting its notification obligations under WTO regulations.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the WTO Committee on Rules of Origin's regular session (Photo: Agency of Foreign Trade)

Vietnam has provided the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s members with its updates on the application of rules of origin to its exports, reaffirming the country’s determination to strictly comply with international commitments towards fair and effective trade.

The updates were provided by Trinh Thi Thu Hien, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, at the regular session of the WTO Committee on Rules of Origin in Geneva on April 3-4.

Through Hien’s remarks, WTO members appreciated Vietnam’s proactive and responsible role in promoting cooperation among member states and enhancing transparency in meeting its notification obligations under WTO regulations.

Her speech emphasised the role and responsibility of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in implementing rules related to origin of goods, and presented Vietnam’s legal framework for issuing certificates of origin (C/O). Member countries acknowledged that Vietnam's legal framework has facilitated C/O issuing organisations and the business community in fully and transparently implementing the rules on the origin of goods.

With an effective management mechanism, clear policies, and close coordination, Vietnam reaffirmed its desire to enhance cooperation with WTO member countries in origin verification and share practical experiences on certification of origin. In the coming time, Vietnam aims to implement an electronic origin data exchange mechanism with some importing countries to simplify customs procedures and improve the effectiveness of origin checks.

WTO member countries showed their positive impression of Vietnam’s approach to strengthening the capacity of state management over the origin of goods, enhancing efforts to combat trade fraud, ensuring transparency in administrative procedures, and contributing to the facilitation of international trade.

This session, coinciding with the committee’s 30th founding anniversary, acknowledged Vietnam's substantive contributions and reaffirmed its efforts to strengthen its position, intensify cooperation with WTO member countries, and strictly uphold international commitments, aiming for fair and effective trade./.