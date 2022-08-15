Vietnam stock market remains attractive to foreign investors

Foreign investors net purchased 14.8 million stocks, worth some 80 billion VND (3,42 million USD) during the week from August 8 – 12, showing that the Vietnamese securities market remained attractive to them.

Illustration.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has risen for the fifth week straight on the back of oil, steel and electricity securities, after hitting a bottom of around 1,140 points in early July.

It ended the week at 1,262.33 points, 9.59 points higher than the previous week, gradually approaching the next resistance zone of 1260–1285 points.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index picked up 3.52 points to settle at 303.42 points on August 12. UPCoM-Index also inched up 1.52 points to 92.84 points./.