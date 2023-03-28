Vietnam’s industrial, logistics property growing as more FDI expected

Increasing foreign investment is expected to come to industrial, logistics properties in Vietnam, pushing the growth of the sector. according to insiders.

The demand for industrial land is said to remain high this year. (Photo: VNA)

The largest-ever US business mission to Vietnam including 52 businesses visited Vietnam from March 21-23 to learn about the local market and seek investment opportunities. Most of the firms in the mission have business and production activities in Vietnam.

Major groups around the world also have production expansion plans in Vietnam in the coming time.

According to CBRE Vietnam, the rent of industrial real estate and occupancy rates are very good across all regions of the country.

Vietnam’s industrial real estate sector has great potential for developing more projects related to data centres, cold storages, and logistics, according to John Campbell, Associate Director, Head of Industrial Services at Savills Vietnam.

He forecast that the demand for industrial land will remain high this year. A remarkable point is the increasing trend of investment in specialised products such as ready-built warehouses (RBW), ready-built factories (RBF), logistics facilities, and data centres.

Main opportunities in the logistics industry include last-mile logistics services and the implementation of a logistics 4.0 system, said Campbell.

Moreover, investors can take advantage of the lack of cold storages in Vietnam to develop new projects, and increase supply for the market, he said, adding that the construction of built-to-suit warehouses to meet special technical requirements is also an attraction for investors./.