Warning issued on false information on exporting agricultural products to China

As of May 5, 2023, the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) had not received any notice from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) regarding the “Certificate of GACC registration” form with a QR code and a link to www.aqsiq.net.

Agricultural products exported via Chi Ma border gate in Lang Son province.

This information was disclosed by the SPS Vietnam Office in a document sent on May 5 to relevant agencies including the Plant Protection Department and Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health regarding the information on social networks on this form. Its content relates to the certification of registration numbers of companies exporting agricultural products and food to China.

The office said the results of registering enterprises producing, processing, preserving and exporting agricultural products and food to China will be made public by GACC.

Enterprises should contact the SPS Vietnam Office for more information relating to the registration process, it added./.