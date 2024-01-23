Airlines, railways increase seats amid rising travel demand during Tet

Air and railway transport service suppliers have announced that they will continue increase seats for customers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays to meet the rising travelling demands on the occasion of the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines Group, which consists of Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, said that it will provide an additional 66,200 seats on 310 domestic flights for customers in the period from January 25 to February 24, or the 15th day of the last month of the year of the Cat and the 15th day of the first month in the year of the Dragon.

With this adjustment, Vietnam Airline Group will raise its total number of domestic and international flights during Tet to 12,374 with about 2.64 million seats.

The additional flights are mostly on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh (Nghe An province), Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh), Hue (Thua Thien-Hue), Quang Nam, Tuy Hoa (Phu Yen), Da Lat (Lam Dong), Cam Ranh (Nha Trang), Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak), Pleiku (Gia Lai), and Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), serving customers’ demands to return home for family reunion and travel.

At the same time, Vietravel Airlines reported that so far, it has received bookings for 89% of its flights and even over 97% of flights in particular routes during the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Railways said that it will provide about 200,000 seats during the upcoming Tet festival.

The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC will add 3,500 seats to different routes, while the Saigon Railway Transport JSC also announced that it will operate eight additional trains, mostly on the Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi route. To date, the Saigon Railway Transport JSC has sold more than 152,000 tickets for Tet./.