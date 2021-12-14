Binh Phuoc province's FDI inflow triples in 2021

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow into Binh Phuoc in 2021 tripled last year’ figure though the southern province has been hardly hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

This year, the province attracted 70 FDI projects, doubling 2020’s number, while total registered investment amounted to 600 million USD, a triple increase from the previous year and 1.5 times higher than the yearly plan.

Binh Phuoc is currently home to 346 FDI projects with total investment reaching close to 3.58 billion USD.

The province, meanwhile, raked in more than 10 trillion VND (435.16 million USD) in investment into 100 domestic projects. It has 13 industrial parks, covering a total area of 4,686 hectares. The average occupancy rate reaches 81 percent, with seven industrial parks achieving full occupancy.

It has adopted multiple incentives for social housing development projects for factory workers and those in tourism, education and healthcare./.