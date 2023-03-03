Budget revenues from taxes up 16.7% in two months

The tax sector collected an estimated 325.78 trillion VND (13.73 billion USD) for the State budget in the first two months of 2023, a year-on-year rise of 16.7%, and equivalent to 23.7% of the yearly estimate, the General Department of Taxation has reported.

The tax sector collected an estimated 325.78 trillion VND (13.73 billion USD) for the State budget in the first two months of 2023, a year-on-year rise of 16.7%, and equivalent to 23.7% of the yearly estimate, the General Department of Taxation has reported.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Of the total, domestic collection was nearly 315 trillion VND, equivalent to 23.7% of its estimate for the year, and up 16.8% compared to the same period last year.

Thirty-six out of the country's 63 provinces and centrally-run cities have completed over 18% of their yearly estimates.

So far this year, nearly 3,600 tax inspections have been performed, reaching 4.49% of the plan set for 2023.

For e-commerce tax management, as of February 17, 46 foreign suppliers have registered, declared, and paid taxes through the portal for foreign suppliers.

This year, the tax sector is set to collect over 1.37 quadrillion VND for the state budget.

It has synchronously and drastically implemented solutions to strengthen tax revenue management and prevent tax losses, while accelerating administrative reform to create favourable conditions for businesses and taxpayers. It has also vigorously speeded up information technology applications, and enhanced inspection and dialogue with taxpayers./.