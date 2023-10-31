The Hanoi People’s Committee has issued Plan 257/KH-UBND on promoting exports in Hanoi in 2024.

Capital enhances competitiveness for businesses in new circumstances

Aiming at a 5% increase in commodity export turnover, the city will focus on improving the competitiveness of businesses and manufacturers with the best ability to adapt to new circumstances.

Along with that, the city will continue to promote administrative reform, focusing on applying information technology in handling administrative procedures; building policy mechanisms to promote production and export; and implementing monetary policy well according to the direction of the Government and central agencies in the city.

The city will continue to connect labor supply and demand to create a labor source to meet the needs of producers, and increase investment attraction to develop infrastructure and services to serve export business activities.

It will improve the effectiveness of trade and investment promotion programs appropriate to new circumstances, including strengthening coordination with ministries, departments, central branches, embassies and trade offices of Vietnam abroad and foreign ones in Vietnam.

The capital will actively improve investment and business environment and enhance competitiveness; improve the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI); encourage entrepreneurship and innovation; restructure economic sectors associated with innovating growth models, improving productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness; improve the effectiveness of foreign affairs and international integration; and strive to bring import-export activities back to normal in the shortest possible time./.