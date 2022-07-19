Construction of Ninh Binh-Hai Phong expressway may start next year

The Government expects to start construction of an expressway connecting four northern coastal localities in 2023.

The four-lane 109-kilometer expressway will run through the northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Thai Binh and Nam Dinh before reaching the port city Hai Phong.

The Government planned to build additional 3,841 kilometers of new expressways to raise the total length of expressways to 5,004 kilometers by the end of this decade.

By 2050, Viet Nam will have a network of 41 expressways totaling 9,014 kilometers, according to its master plan on road network for the 2021-2030, with a vision toward 2050.

Key projects include the Eastern North-South expressway from Lang Son to Cau Mau (2,063 kilometers), Western North-South expressway (1,205 kilometers); 14 expressways in Northern region (2,305 kilometers); 10 in Central region (1,431 kilometers), and Southern region (1,290 kilometers).

Meanwhile, the Government also targets to increase the length of national roads by 5,474 kilometers to 29,795 kilometers and the length of coastal roads to 3,034 kilometers./.