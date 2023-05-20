Da Nang calls for investment in 10 logistics centre projects

The People's Committee of central Da Nang City has announced a list of logistics projects calling for investment in the period until 2030.

Da Nang Hi-Tech Park. (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Specifically, the list has a total area of 212 - 235ha by 2030, and 358 - 390ha by 2050.

It includes one regional logistics centre, one specialised aviation logistics centre and eight provincial logistics centres.

The Lien Chieu Port will be a regional logistics centre, and is expected to have a scale of 30-35ha by 2023, and 65-70ha by 2050.

The new Kim Lien Cargo Terminal Logistics Centre will be a provincial centre, with a scale of 5 - 6ha by 2023, and 8-10ha by 2050. It provides railway logistics services to support seaports and Hoa Khanh Industry Zone.

Logistics Centre of Da Nang Hi-Tech Park will be a provincial centre, with a scale of 3 - 5 ha by 2030, and 15-20 ha by 2050.

It provides road logistics services auxiliary air and railway logistics centre, supporting Da Nang Hi-Tech Park.

The Hoa Nhon Logistics Centre combined with inland ports will be a provincial centre; with a scale of 40ha by 2030, and 75ha by 2050.

It provides technical services for road transport vehicles, transport brokerage services and cargo logistics services.

Logistics Centre of Da Nang International Airport is a specialised aviation logistics centre, the scale will be 4-5ha by 2030, and 8-10ha by 2050.

The Hoa Phuoc Logistics Centre will be a provincial centre, with a scale of 5-7ha by 2030, and 10-15ha by 2050, providing storage and transportation services for wholesale markets.

The Hoa Phu Logistics Centre will be a provincial centre, scale of 3 - 5ha by 2030, and 5-8ha by 2050, providing road logistics services to support the connection of the East-West Economic Corridor.

The Hoa Ninh Logistics Centre is a provincial centre, with a scale of 20ha, providing logistics services to support Hoa Ninh Industrial Park.

The Hoa Hiep Logistics Centre is a provincial centre, spanning 42ha, providing logistics services to support Lien Chieu Wharf area and Da Nang International Airport.

Other logistics centres and warehouses on bypasses of highways, in industrial zones and clusters will have a scale to 60-70ha by 2030, 110-120ha by 2050.

These will support centralised logistics centres; collect and distribute goods for the City and neighbouring provinces./.