Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Industrial parks in the southern province of Dong Nai attracted 46 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 358.85 million USD from the beginning of this year to November 11.

Le Van Danh, deputy head of the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, said during the period, the parks lured eight domestic projects with total investment of 1.13 trillion VND (49.88 million USD).

Meanwhile, 94 valid FDI projects increased their capital by 736.64 million USD, and seven domestic projects added 1.24 trillion VND to their investments, he added.

Notably, the authority on November 15 granted the investment licence to KSM ENG Vina manufacturing and processing factory in Giang Dien IZ, Trang Bom district, with total registered capital of 10 million USD that comes from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Despite COVID-19, Dong Nai has still attracted investments worth over 1.19 million USD so far this year, of which some 1.09 million USD has been poured into FDI projects, surpassing the yearly target by 56 percent, and 2.38 trillion VND in domestic projects, exceeding the target by 19 percent.

Dong Nai continues calling for large-scale projects that use high-tech and employ skilled labourers, and those operating in the support industry, Danh said./.