The European Chamber of Commerce in Viet Nam (EuroCham) on Friday released the 2025 Whitebook under the theme “Administrative Procedure Reform and Dual Transformation: Realizing a Sustainable and Green Economy.”

Whitebook launch 2025 - Photo: VGP/Huong Giang

In this 16th edition, EuroCham reinforces its commitment to enhancing Viet Nam's business landscape.

The Whitebook encapsulates a collective vision for a Viet Nam that can harnesses innovation, streamlines processes, and embraces sustainability while navigating the complexities of an increasingly dynamic global market.

EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert said that under the guidance of General Secretary To Lam, Viet Nam is striving to enter a new era. The country has set an ambitious goal of achieving high-income status by 2045. To reach this target, it banks on fostering innovation and education, leveraging new strategic infrastructure to drive economic growth, and developing a skilled workforce.

Viet Nam stands at a pivotal moment, where bold, forward-thinking strategies are essential to future-proofing its economy against evolving global challenges. This is not just an aspirational goal. It is clear that this country realizes it needs to take actions, and decisive reforms are already in motion to reinforce Viet Nam's position as a competitive and dynamic hub for global investment.

EU Ambassador to Viet Nam Julien Guerrier said that over the past 26 years, EuroCham's Whitebook has cemented its position as a vital communication channel, effectively conveying the perspectives of the business community to the Government of Viet Nam.

With the 16th edition now available, this valuable tradition will continue to gain strength and have an even greater impact. By carefully considering the recommendations in this Whitebook, listening to each other's opinions, and actively engaging in the implementation of the EVFTA and other initiatives of the EU and Viet Nam, EU and business operators, but also by political leaders, can contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Viet Nam and EU economies.

In 2024, EU-Viet Nam trade volume grew by 16 percent, surpassing US$68 billion – a new record.

As the two sides enter the fifth year of the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the focus must now shift from maintaining momentum to maximizing impact. With 18 out of 27 EU member states already ratifying the EU-Viet Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), only nine more approvals are needed to fully ratify the agreement, opening doors to new prospects for trade and investment. Beyond trade and policy, EuroCham plays a pivotal role in bridging European expertise with Viet Nam's sustainability ambitions./.