EVN kicks off circuit-3 500kV transmission line sections

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and its National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) on January 18 simultaneously began the construction of various 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, and Thai Binh.

They include the Quang Trach - Quynh Luu and Quynh Luu - Thanh Hoa 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines and the 500kV Thanh Hoa substation.

They are part of a 500kV circuit-3 transmission line project which spans 519km from the central province of Quang Binh’s Quang Trach district to the northern province of Hung Yen’s Pho Noi.

The 22-trillion-VND (895.95 million USD) project passes through 211 communes and wards across 43 districts and townships of in the provinces of Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, and Hung Yen.

The transmission lines hold significant importance in enhancing the capacity of the 500kV north-central power transmission grid, contributing to ensuring electricity supply for the northern region both currently and in the coming years. The project also helps improve the stability and operation of the national power system, as well as reduces the risk of overload for existing 500kV transmission lines./.