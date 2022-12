(TBTCO) - Total financial support for businesses and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was estimated at VND180 trillion (US$7.9 billion) in the first 11 months this year, reported the Ministry of Finance.

The above figure includes VND105.9 trillion and VND47.8 trillion in forms of tax payment extension and reduction-exemption respectively, said the ministry.

Earlier, the Government had released two fiscal stimulus packages, one worth VND135 trillion for tax payment extension and the other worth VND64 trillion for tax reduction and exemption.